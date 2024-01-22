A 40-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Great Yarmouth.

The body of a woman in her 30s was found in Princes Road on the morning of Saturday 20 January.

A post-mortem shows the woman’s death was consistent with compression to the neck.

Adam Barnard, of Princes Road, Great Yarmouth, has been charged with the woman’s murder.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today (Monday).

Princes Road address will remain cordoned off today.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses who may have seen or heard any suspicious activity in the Princes Road area to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know