Chief Constable Paul Sanford was questioned on ITV News Anglia regarding the force's response to the tragedy.

The chief constable of a police force investigating the deaths of four members of the same family has reassured the public that their emergency calls will be responded to.

Norfolk Police has referred itself to the police watchdog after failing to respond to a 999 call from a property in Costessey near Norwich where a man aged 45, a woman aged 36 and two young children were later found dead.

Police were then called to the house in the Queen's Hill estate an hour later by a member of the public shortly before 7am on Friday morning.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford told ITV News Anglia: "This is a terrible, terrible incident. We understand the significant concern it is going to be causing everyone.

"It is important to say that the constabulary understands that concern and we are determined to ensure that when people call us for help moving forwards we provide the right response to get to people when they need us the most, that's what we are determined to continue to do."

Floral tributes have been left at Stony Grove near to the house in Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey, Norfolk Credit: Sam Russell/PA

The force had already referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) on Friday over police contact during a missing person inquiry at the same address in December.

A second referral went in after it was found that an earlier 999 call had gone in and not been responded to.

Mr Sanford said: "It will now be the role of the Independent Office of Police Conduct who will be examining our response to that call.

"I need to be careful that I do not prejudice their investigation in any way but what the constabulary will do will be open, honest and transparent and work with full candour in supporting that investigation.

"That investigation will determine if there's any culpability for any persons or the force at all and it's important that I allow that inquiry to take place without my improper interference."

Earlier, police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie had vowed to "robustly" hold the chief constable to account.

