Classmates of two girls who were found dead alongside a man and a woman are to receive specialist support as their school communities come to terms with their loss.

The two girls, a 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man - all from the same family - were found in a house on Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey near Norwich on Friday morning.

The man has been named locally as Bartlomiej Kuczynski, and the two girls, who lived at the house with him, are understood to be his daughters.

One was a pupil at Queen's Hill Primary School, and the other a pupil at Taverham High School, although they have not been formally identified.

Matthew Cross, headteacher at Queen's Hill Primary School, said: “As a school we are deeply saddened by the terrible incident that has happened in our community. Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected at this very difficult time.

"We are a close community, and we know that very many of our families will be affected by this tragic news. We have been working alongside the county council’s critical incident team to ensure that support is available to our pupils, this included over the weekend and in school today.”

Police at the scene in Allan Bedford Crescent on Friday. Credit: PA

The local vicar, Rev Laura Montgomery, was also walking around the estate on Monday, to offer support to those who needed it.

She said: "It's j ust really difficult to come to terms with, that something like that has happened here where it feels a very safe estate, a very lovely place to bring up children.

"I've got children of my own who go to the local school and [there is] just a state of shock still, I think."

Both schools have been working with Norfolk County Council’s critical incident support team "to ensure we have extra support and provision in place so we can meet the needs of both our pupils and staff at this difficult time".

The service provides emotional support and practical advice on wellbeing during times of crisis, and comprises educational psychologists, social workers, specialist teachers and advisors and other professionals.

They have all had additional training to support children, young people and adults with bereavement and recent trauma.

A drop-in support session was also set up at the primary school which the council said was "well attended". Further sessions will take place later this week.

Police said on Sunday that the man had died from a single stab wound to the neck, and the woman had died from multiple stab wounds to the neck.

Neighbours, friends and family have been leaving flowers and mementoes since the weekend. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Post-mortem examinations on the two girls were due to take place on Wednesday.

Det Ch Insp Chris Burgess, who is leading the investigation, said on Sunday: “I would like to thank the community for their support and for the many people who have called offering information.

"We continue to work through this and will get back to everyone who has been in touch.

"The police cordon remains in place at the scene and we will continue to have a presence in the area [on Monday].”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know