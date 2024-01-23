The teacher of a schoolgirl found dead alongside her sister, father and aunt has lamented she "won't get to see the wonderful human you would have become".

Tributes have begun pouring in for the sisters, who have been named by police as 12-year-old Jasmin Kuczynska and nine-year-old Natasha Kuczynska.

Their father, Bartolmiej Kuczynski, 45, and aunt Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, were also found dead at the property in Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday.

In a book of condolence, opened at Taverham High School where Jasmin attended, head of year eight, Vicky Phillips thanked the pupil for "shining such a bright light of joy during your short life".

"I cannot put into words how much you will be missed: your infectious smile, at times cheeky nature, but overall just the loss of you," she said.

"I'm sorry that I won't get to see the wonderful human you would have become, but I feel lucky that I got to know you even for the briefest portion of time."

A tribute left by Taverham High School teacher Vicky Phillips in the book of condolence. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Flowers left at the school gates include messages to "a kind and fun friend" and an "angel... who never deserved this".

Speaking on Tuesday, Roger Harris, headteacher at Taverham High, described the mood at the school as "sombre" and admitted he had had "to go and have some time to myself just to process it".

"It's horrible, for lack of a better word," he added.

"[Jasmin] was a quiet young lady, went under the radar, came in and did what she needed to do. Smiley, a little bit cheeky sometimes but, as a parent, you'd be proud to call her your daughter. A really lovely girl."

The four bodies were found in a house on Allan Bedford Crescent on the Queen's Hills estate on Friday morning after police were alerted by a dog walker.

It later emerged a man had called 999 from the property just an hour before but no officers responded.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has confirmed it is investigating the police response.

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Norfolk Constabulary established that the man had made a 999 call to the force shortly before 6am on 19 January.

“During that call the man expressed concerns for his own mental state saying he was confused. He was advised to seek medical advice and police did not attend."

Norfolk's chief constable has also asked the police watchdog to carry out a "deeper review" into his force's response to the call.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Kuczynski and Ms Sukpengpanao had died from stab wounds to the neck. A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death for the two girls will be carried out on Wednesday.

Police have confirmed they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy.

