Pressure is mounting on Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter's family to demolish the unauthorised spa they had built at their home, as neighbours complain that work still has not begun.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have until 7 February to pull down the building, which a planning inspector ruled was "at odds" with their Grade ll listed home at Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire.

They were given three months to comply with the demolition order but, with just over two weeks to the deadline, there is still no sign of any work being carried out.

Mr Ingram-Moore said a date for demolition had yet to be confirmed.

Second World War veteran Captain Sir Tom was knighted by the late Queen for walking 100 laps around the garden of the house during the Covid pandemic in 2020.

He raised a record-breaking £38 million for NHS charities, including gift aid.

In August 2021 the Ingram-Moores were granted permission for a Captain Tom Foundation Building to support its charitable objectives.

But a retrospective application for a large building containing a spa pool was refused by Central Beds Council.

Their demolition order was supported by a planning inspector in November last year.

Captain Sir Tom Moore raised £32.5 million pounds for NHS charities during the pandemic. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jason Krysta, 51, whose house faces her back garden, said: "They’ve been told what they need to do and now they just need to get on with it.

"They must be having a laugh, aren’t they? Saying everybody can go round there and use their spa. What are we all going to do, share a jacuzzi?

"I haven’t seen anything that looks like she’s taking it down yet. I keep looking out."

A neighbour walking her dog, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I definitely want that spa down.

"She is cutting it a bit fine with only two weeks to go."

Sixty-seven-year-old Lesley Gough said: "A lot of people are affected by it. It ruins their view.

"There is no sign of demolition as of yet. Hannah didn’t get the proper permission so, if you don’t play by the rules, you have to be penalised.

"I don’t know what will happen if she doesn’t get it removed by the date she’s been given. I wonder if she has got another plan in mind."

Another local resident, who also wanted to remain anonymous, added: "I hope they make her take it down.

"She knew she had not got permission. I had to jump through hoops when I wanted to get something built."

When approached, Mr Ingram-Moore said a date for demolition had yet to be confirmed, but refused to comment further.

