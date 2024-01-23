A driver with an "infatuation with emergency services" seriously injured a woman in her 80s after using illegal blue lights on his car so he could overtake other vehicles.

Joshua Pembrocke, 24, had installed a LED bar in the windscreen of his Peugeot 208, with blue lights similar to those used by 999 responders.

As he drove through the village of Great Shelford in Cambridgeshire, a number of motorists had pulled over to allow him past, believing him to be a police officer.

As he overtook cars at speeds of up to 50mph, he failed to see a BMW turning right ahead of him and crashed into it, forcing the car on to the pavement and into a telegraph pole.

The front seat passenger of the BMW, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious injuries, including a fractured breastbone and collapsed lung.

The BMW was forced off the road and into a telegraph pole as Joshua Pembrocke overtook other cars in Great Shelford, Cambridgshire. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Witnesses described seeing blue lights coming from the front of Pembrocke’s car at the time of the crash. Their accounts were supported by dash-cam footage.

When interviewed by police, Pembrocke, of Chaston Road, Great Shelford, admitted being the driver of the Peugeot and causing the crash.

But he insisted the blue lights were not activated at the time of the crash - claiming he only used them for car shows and did not intentionally overtake any cars while using blue lights.

At a hearing at Cambridge Magistrates' Court, the 24-year-old admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A second offence of "using a vehicle on a road with a blue warning beacon" was removed and treated as an aggravating factor during sentencing at Huntingdon Law Courts.

Pembrocke was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and was disqualified from driving for four years.

Judge David Farrell QC said Pembrocke had an “infatuation” with emergency service vehicles which needed to be addressed but, due to exceptional mitigation, including family circumstances, he felt able to suspend the prison sentence.

PC Nick Raouna, of Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Pembrocke didn’t consider the safety of anyone else on the road when he drove dangerously.

"His illegal use of blue lights deceived other drivers into thinking he was an emergency services vehicle – which is unacceptable.

"Emergency blue light drivers go through rigorous training to ensure they make safe progress and minimise risks to road users around them. Pembrocke didn’t have this training and his driving led to a woman receiving serious injuries, which could easily have proved fatal."

