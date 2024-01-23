The family of a woman found strangled in a seaside town said they were "struggling to come to terms" with what had happened to her.

The body of Tara Kershaw, 33, was found in a property at Princes Road in Great Yarmouth on Saturday morning.

An initial post-mortem examination found her death was "consistent with compression of the neck".

Adam Barnard, 40, of Princes Road, Yarmouth, was charged with Ms Kershaw's murder and appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

In a statement, Ms Kershaw's family said: "Following the death of our beloved sister, which we are struggling to come to terms with at the present time, we would like to ask people to respect our wishes for privacy.

"We would like to be given the time to grieve the loss of Tara and come to terms with the circumstances in which her life was taken."

Norfolk Police said it was continuing to investigate the events surrounding Ms Kershaw's death and urged anyone with information to contact officers.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and both parties were known to one another," added Det Insp Alix Wright.

