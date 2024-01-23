A father who was found dead with his daughters had called police an hour earlier because he was "confused" and concerned for his own mental health, the police watchdog has revealed.

Bartlomiej Kuczynski was told to seek medical advice by police, who did not send officers to his home near Norwich following the call at 6am on Friday, the Independent Office of Police Conduct said.

When a dog walker raised the alarm an hour later, at 7am, police attended the address in Allan Bedford Crescent and discovered four people dead inside, including Mr Kuczynski.

His daughters - Jasmin, 12, and Natasha, seven - were also found, along with the body of their aunt Kanticha Noon, 36.

The IOPC has now opened an investigation into the police's conduct over the matter.

Kanticha Noon, left, was found alongside Bartlomiej Kuczynski and his daughters Jasmin and Natasha. Credit: Facebook/Family photos

IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Norfolk Constabulary established that the man had made a 999 call to the force shortly before 6am on 19 January.

“During that call the man expressed concerns for his own mental state saying he was confused. He was advised to seek medical advice and police did not attend.

“At around 7am the force received a call from a dog walker concerned for the welfare of those within the home.

“Officers attended shortly after and, tragically, found the man, a woman and two children dead.

Credit: PA

“Following a mandatory referral from the force we have decided to investigate and will be examining if the force’s handling of the contact they had with the man was appropriate and in line with force policy, training and procedures.

“We will be making contact with the families of the deceased to explain our role.

“Our sympathies are with the families and friends of the deceased and all those affected by this incident.”

Norfolk Police Chief Constable Paul Sanford has pledged to co-operate with the investigation, and has also asked inspectors to conduct a "deeper review" of the constabulary's 999 policies.

“It will be for this investigation to identify and consider the circumstances and to consider if there were any issues with the response," he said.

“I know the family and the public will rightly want to know whether there was an ability to prevent this tragedy, and this is a question that must be answered.

“However, at this stage, I cannot answer that question. What I can say is that we will be open and honest in the days, weeks, and months ahead, to get the answers to this question."

