Police arrested Stephen Alderton on the M5 near Worcester as he tried to escape in his camper van

A murderer who killed a father and son in separate shootings just 40 minutes apart has had his prison sentence increased.

Stephen Alderton was jailed to a minimum life term of 25 years at Cambridge Crown Court in October last year.

He murdered Josh Dunmore, 32, in his Bluntisham home in March last year, just before murdering his father, Gary Dunmore, 57, in the nearby Cambridgeshire village of Sutton.

The Court of Appeal has increased his life sentence minimum term to 30 years.

During his original sentencing, prosecutor Peter Gair said former chartered quantity surveyor Alderton, who was 67 at the time of his sentence, blasted the two men with his Beretta shotgun on March 29, two days after a family court hearing.

The defendant, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the murders of the father and son.

They were found dead at their homes in villages six miles apart.

The court had heard that Mr Alderton - father of Josh Dunmore's former partner Stephanie - had been "triggered" by a family dispute.

Police at the scene in Bluntisham, where 32-year-old Josh Dunmore was shot dead. Credit: PA

Judge Mark Bishop described the murders as an “execution” and told the defendant, who wore a silver crucifix necklace in court: “You took the decision to take the law into your own hands and end the lives of two innocent men.”

Alderton was arrested by armed officers on a motorway and told police that “sometimes you have to do what you have to do even if it’s wrong in the eyes of the law”, Mr Gair said.

Adrian Langdale KC, mitigating for Alderton, said Alderton’s wife died in December 2019.

Mr Gair said Alderton sold his home and was living at the time of the offences in a motorhome on a site in Willingham, Cambridgeshire.

Mr Gair said that Alderton was “rapidly identified” as a suspect after the shootings due to the family court case and sightings of the white Peugeot.

Stephen Alderton, 67, admitted the two counts of murder. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

His motorhome was picked up by police using ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras.

He was stopped by armed police from the West Mercia force on the M5 near Worcester at about 1.30am on March 30, police said.

Det Ch Insp Katie Dounias, from the major crime unit, said Alderton had "turned a family dispute...into a double tragedy by his rash and brutal actions".

She added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Gary and Josh at this difficult time.

"There is no sentence sufficient to heal the trauma they have endured but I hope this sentencing will provide some solace.”

