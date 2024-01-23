A woman found dead alongside a man and two children was the girl’s aunt, ITV News understands.

Reports have named her as 36-year-old Kanchita Noon, who was visiting her two nieces in Costessey, where police discovered four bodies on Friday morning.

Her body was found in the house with that of Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, and his two daughters, aged 12 and seven, when police forced their way in at 7.15am.

They had been called more than an hour earlier by Mr Kuczynski but did not send officers to respond - a decision the police watchdog is now examining.

Flowers, toys and tributes to Jasmin and Natasha have been left near the cordon. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The girls' mother works at the nearby Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and is understood to have been at work when the bodies were found.

Tributes near the scene in Allan Bedford Crescent on Tuesday morning paid tribute to "Jasmin and Natasha".

Police said on Friday that three of the four found dead lived at the address permanently, and the fourth had been "visiting".

Norfolk Constabulary, which has referred itself to the police watchdog over the delayed response, is not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy.

The chief constable has ordered a "deeper review" of his force's 999 policy to examine if opportunities were missed to save lives.

Post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday found both adults died as a result of stab wounds to the neck.

The bodies of the two girls will be examined on Wednesday.

