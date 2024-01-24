Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia reporter Stuart Leithes speaks to Celia and Nigel who speak of their happiness since finding one another

Two pensioners who both attended their local warm hub set up in response to the cost of living crisis have found another kind of warmth - love.

Celia Fife, 73, and Nigel Lockwood, 71, met at the warm space held in Haddenham Sports and Social Club near Ely and are now in a relationship.

Celia's husband died in 2017 and she first started going to the hub to meet other people and socialise.

Nigel was divorced from his wife and, because he was lonely, an NHS social prescriber suggested he should visit the hub.

The pair have now moved in together in Haddenham near Ely.

The warm hub is at Haddenham Sports And Social Club. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Celia said: "I happened to be speaking to another lady there and I asked her to come round for a coffee.

"I said you're on your own and I'm on my own and then Nigel pipes up and says 'I'm on my own' and it kind of went from there.

"It was really good and surprising. Both families are happy about it and think we've done alright really."

Nigel added: "I'm glad I've got someone. A companion to talk too and watch telly."

When asked if wedding bells are in their future, they were quick to say they are happy as they are.

Celia said: "We haven't even thought about that."

Nigel said: "No, I've been married twice," while Celia added: "We're probably alright as we are."

Staff who run the warm hub said they have been delighted to see the love story unfold.

Rachel Dennis, the hub's lead volunteer, said: "I just get goosebumps whenever I think about it because I know how lonely they both were and it's so amazing that these two really lovely people have found something they weren't even looking for."

