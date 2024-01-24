Firefighters join funeral procession for colleague who died of cancer

Play Brightcove video

A fire engine led a procession of emergency service vehicles at the funeral of a firefighter who died just two days before Christmas.

Hilmi Say, 40, died after being diagnosed with cancer in January 2022.

A fire engine lead the procession through the town centre before a service at Rothwell Holy Trinity Parish Church, near Kettering.

Mr Say joined Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service in 2010 and was described as a "much-loved" member of the team, based at Corby Fire Station.

He left behind his wife, Victoria, and two children, Brooke, 14, and Sophia, 11.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Acting Chief Fire Officer, Simon Tuhill, said: "The loss of Hilmi has been absolutely devastating for the service, and since then we have tried our best to support not just Hilmi’s immediate family and friends, but also our own staff who have been so deeply affected by this."

"Hilmi joined us in 2010 after finishing his training and had served at Corby Fire Station ever since, and in that time, he had become a hugely popular and well-respected figure within the service.

"When Hilmi was diagnosed, he continued to diligently carry out his duties for as long as he could.

"Those who know him well knew how proud he was to be a firefighter and to serve the local community, and therefore it is only fitting that the service plays a big part in giving him the send-off that he deserves."

