Police have issued a warning over a QR code scam that cost one victim £13,000.

Known as "quishing", or QR-code phishing, fraudsters encourage people to scan the quick-response codes with their phone or other device.

It takes them to a website that could download malicious software or ask them for sensitive information - with the aim of stealing money.

Dave York, fraud and cyber prevention officer at Cambridgeshire Police, said the scammers often added the codes to things where people would expect to see them.

"QR codes are often found on things like parking machines, charging points, emails, even restaurant menus," he said.

"Once scanned, scam codes will take you to a bogus website where you innocently input your details thinking you’re paying for a service or visiting the genuine site, when in fact, you’re sharing all your personal details with the scammers."

Cambridgeshire Police said it had launched a new campaign, aiming to educate people on the risks, after one victim lost £13,000 after scanning a code on a station parking machine.

The posts will appear at bus stops across Cambridge Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Posters have been put up in bus stops across Cambridge with the words: "Never been quished? Let's keep it that way."

A code takes people through to a police website - demonstrating how quick and easy it is to scan a QR code, as well as offering advice on how to avoid being scammed.

"Technological advances bring a whole host of benefits, but sadly also a whole host of opportunities for scammers," Mr York added.

How to avoid being "quished":

Check if the QR code has been stuck over another one. If it is under the lamination or part of the original print, it's more likely to be genuine.

If in doubt, download the app you are navigating to through the Google or Apple store instead - or search for the website on your phone's internet browser.

Check the preview of the QR codes's URL before opening it. Make sure it has "https" at the start, rather than "http", is from a trusted domain and does not have any obvious typos.

Trust your instincts. If it does not seem right, do not share your details.

