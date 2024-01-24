Play Brightcove video

Watch some of the CCTV footage showing a ring of fire with people standing inside it

CCTV footage showing people standing in a "ring of fire" as cars skid round them during an illegal car meet has prompted fears someone could be seriously hurt.

One councillor claimed the latest meeting on the industrial estate in Bedfordshire had diverted emergency services from a road crash.

The footage - which shows hundreds of spectators standing close by - was captured by a business owner based on the site where it took place on 13 January.

Those watching film the spectacle as up to four cars race and skid around a group of people and the surrounding fire.

Gordon Tyler, who runs Flitwick Mowers and released the CCTV images, said he feared for someone's life.

"I've worked really hard for the last 20 years to buy this unit," he told ITV News Anglia.

"I do not want a car to go through the front of it, you know, I just want to run my business.

Gordon Tyler told ITV News he fears someone will get 'seriously hurt' Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I understand these people want to do this kind of thing but not here.

"These people might think that they're Michael Schumacher or whoever but they are not and it is only a matter of time before somebody gets seriously hurt."

Local councillor Gareth Mackey said it is the second time an illegal meet has happened at the estate this year.

He says this particular illegal car meet led to emergency services being diverted from a serious road traffic collision.

"I would say to the residents who called the fire brigade out here they've done the right thing, there was an enormous fire here, but they were brought away from a vehicle collision on that same evening," he said.

"The people doing this might be having fun, but the knock on effect is just unreasonable and it's putting already strained emergency services at much much much higher pressure."

The burnt-out ring of fire is still visible from the sky Credit: ITV News Anglia

Bedfordshire Police said it was working with Central Bedfordshire Council to prevent car meets taking place.

Det Insp Jim Goldsmith said: “Whenever we receive information in advance that a car meet is taking place, we will take proactive action.

“At a recent meet that we had prior knowledge of, we were able to proactively organise a police intervention which led to officers seizing a vehicle.

“We know these events can be disruptive and would therefore ask people to pass on any information about future car meets to the police, so we can use every tool at our disposal to prevent any anti-social behaviour or criminal activity surrounding them.”

