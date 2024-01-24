Two sisters killed alongside their father and aunt were stabbed in the neck, police have revealed, as officers confirmed they are treating three of the deaths as murder.

The bodies of 12-year-old Jasmin Kuczynska and eight-year-old Natasha Kuczynska, as well as Bartlomiej Kuczynski, 45, and their aunt Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36, were found in a house near Norwich on Friday morning.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Wednesday concluded the sisters had died from knife wounds to the neck. Early examinations found the same cause of death for Mr Kuczynski and Ms Sukpengpanao.

Norfolk Police said following confirmation of the causes of death, they were treating the deaths of Jasmin, Natasha and their aunt as murder.

Mr Kuczynski's death is not suspicious, and officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy, a spokesman confirmed.

Det Ch Insp Chris Burgess added: "We understand how incredibly shocking this incident is for all involved and for the wider community and that this latest update adds to the sense of heartbreak."

All four bodies were discovered by police at a house in Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey on Friday following a call from a dog walker who was concerned about the safety of those inside.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC)is investigating the response of Norfolk Police after it was revealed a 999 call was made by a man at the address just an hour and 15 minutes before the bodies were found.

He had expressed concern about his mental health and had been advised to seek medial help - but police were not deployed.

Norfolk Police Chief Constable Paul Sanford has pledged to co-operate with the investigation, and has also asked inspectors to conduct a "deeper review" of the constabulary's 999 policies.

The force is also reviewing plans to implement a new Right Care, Right Person policy which was due to be brought in next month and would have meant officers no longer attended mental health 999 calls unless there was a threat to life.