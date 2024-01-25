Man driving down hard shoulder on M1 was 'late for work'

A driver who was stopped by police after driving down the hard shoulder on the M1 claimed he did it because he was 'late for work'.

Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said the man was pulled over on the M1 northbound, between junctions nine for St Albans and junction 10 for Luton, at about 8.30 on Thursday morning.

Later, the unit posted a warning to other drivers on social media, saying: "Yes, there may be traffic. Yes, you may be running late for work. It doesn't make it acceptable to drive on the hard shoulder."

"This vehicle did just that Northbound M1 J9-10 and is even later for work now with a ticket for his troubles."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...