A seventh person has been charged with murder following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Luton.

Ashraf Habimana died from stab wounds in Nunnery Lane on 29 September, 2023.

Another teenager was also seriously injured in the incident.

Timone Crossman, 19, from Luton, is the seventh person to be charged with murder.

He also faces charges of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Six other teenagers have already been charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton said: "We are determined to take action against anyone involved in the tragic death of Ashraf Habimana.

" We must all play our part in taking a strong stance against anyone who thinks serious violence or carrying a knife is okay."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...