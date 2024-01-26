A man has been jailed after admitting the attempted murder of his wife by stabbing her with two knives and a pair of scissors in their home.

Besim Nezha, 52, was jailed at Chelmsford Crown Court after pleading guilty to his charges in September last year.

On June 10 2023, Essex police were called to a seriously injured woman at an address in Chelmsford.

Officers found the victim heavily blood-stained with significant wounds on her neck.

After an investigation, police found the victim had been subjected to a prolonged attack after trying to escape the house once. The victim's son tried to restrain Nezha and take the weapon from him but the victim was injured with two knives and a pair of scissors.

Nezha, of Legg Street, Chelmsford was questioned in the hours following the incident and admitted attemting to murder his wife.

Det Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, who led the investigation, said: “The victim was incredibly lucky that a doctor in first attendance was able to provide the critical care she needed, that she survived this chilling attack.

“I want to praise her strength of character, that she has been able to support our investigation whilst recovering from her ordeal and that she should be proud knowing that she has seen justice served here today.

“I know that she is grateful to all the emergency services who saved her life and she wants to express her personal thanks."

