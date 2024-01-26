Mental health bosses have ordered a review of their contact with a man who was later found stabbed to death at his home along with his two daughters and their aunt.

Bartlomiej Kuczynski, his daughters Jasmin, 12, and Natasha, eight, were found dead at home in Costessey near Norwich with their aunt Kanticha Sukpengpanao, 36 on 19 January.

It later emerged that he had called police more than an hour before the bodies were found to tell them he was concerned for his mental health, but that officers did not attend.

Just weeks before he had been taken to hospital by police where he was assessed by emergency department staff - but discharged himself before the specialist mental health team arrived.

Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust, which delivers mental health services, said it would be examining the sequence of events.

The four bodies were found in Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey, Norfolk on 19 January. Credit: PA

Chief executive Caroline Donovan said: "As has been confirmed, a patient – who was already known to our services - was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital Emergency Department by the Police on 14 December 2023.

"After the patient had been assessed by the emergency team, a specialist team from the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) arrived but found that the patient had discharged themselves.

"The patient was then referred to GP.

"We will be undertaking our own full externally-led serious incident review to ensure any learning is identified and of course work with partners to collaborate with any external investigations."

The probe is the latest into the incident, following the police inquiry into how the four people died and the police watchdog's investigation into Norfolk Police's previous contact with Mr Kuczynski.

Chief Constable Paul Sanford has also asked inspectors to conduct a "deeper review" of how the force handles 999 calls, in a bid to reassure the county that its service is fit for purpose.

Ms Donovan said: "We absolutely want to be open and transparent but we need to balance this with the needs of family.

"We want to reassure our community that we are committed to supporting the police in understanding the circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths. This is an extremely sensitive matter and will continue to work closely with our partners, particularly the police but also with the family in supporting any statements about this case which are issued in the future."

The deaths of the two girls and their aunt are being treated as murder, while Mr Kuczynski's death is seen as not suspicious.

Post-mortem examinations revealed that all four died from stab wounds.

