A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death on the outskirts of a city.

Police were called to the Brooklands Square area, to the east of Milton Keynes, just before 7pm on Thursday following reports that a man, 48, had been stabbed.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim, who was from Milton Keynes, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers subsequently arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, both from Milton Keynes, on suspicion of murder.

The woman has since been released without charge, but the man is still being questioned.

A 57-year-old woman from Milton Keynes was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in police custody.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation to discover what happened to the victim and give his loved ones the answers to the questions they will have," Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad, of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said.

“If anyone has any information or footage from the area of Brooklands Square and Fen Street and hasn’t already spoken to the police, please contact us as soon as possible."

A police cordon remains in place in Fen Street and Brooklands Square, and officers are carrying out house to house enquiries.

The incident came on the same day that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer o utlined his strategy for combatting knife crime during a visit to the city.

"I know this murder will be felt deeply in Milton Keynes, but violent offenders will never stop our communities from continuing to work together, shoulder to shoulder, to prevent further tragedies or loss of lives," added Chief Superintendent Emma Baillie, Local Policing Commander for Milton Keynes.

“Our neighbourhood officers will be conducting patrols in the area, so if you have any concerns, questions, or information then please stop and speak to them.”

