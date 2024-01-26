Two teenagers have been found guilty of the murder of an 18-year-old man in a gang rivalry in a busy town centre last year.

Raymond James Quigley - known as James - from Wymondham in Norfolk was stabbed to death in the centre of Ipswich on 17 January 2023.

Alfie Hammett, 19, of Larkhill Rise, Rushmere St Andrew and Joshua Howell, 18, of Wellington Street, Ipswich were both found guilty of murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place after a trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

Jurors took nearly two days to reach their decision.

The court heard that on 17 January 2023, Mr Quigley had travelled from Wymondham to Ipswich with two friends.

Howell and Hammett approached him, both wearing masks with their hoods up and carrying large knives.

Hammett ran directly at Mr Quigley and attacked him while Howell chased his friends with a machete. Both Howell and Hammett then ran in opposite directions away from the scene.

Following the attack, Mr Quigley staggered to a nearby shop for help and despite the efforts of members of the public who provided first aid, he died at the scene.

The court heard that the attack was most likely due to tensions between rival gangs from Norwich.

Hammett was part of the Norwich "3rdside" gang, Howell part of the Ipswich IP3 gang and Mr Quigley part of the Norwich 'Only The Money gang', or OTM.

During the trial, Hammett and Howell had both denied being part of gangs.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Quigley sustained four stab wounds and died of the wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Howell and Hammett were remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 11 March.

