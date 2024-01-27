The boss of a big cat charity is due to appear in court charged with animal welfare offences.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed that Terrence Moore, who is the director of The Cat Survival Trust in Welwyn Garden City, was charged with 28 counts relating to the treatment of big cats.

Eight charges relate to the unnecessary suffering of endangered animals and 16 charges relate to the use of endangered animals for commercial gain without a licence.

He is also charged with four offences for failing to meet the animals' needs.

Moore, 77, of Codicote Road, Welwyn pleaded not guilty to all 28 offences at a pre-trial hearing last March and is currently on bail.

The Cat Survival Trust houses a range of big cats including mountain lions and snow leopards.

The trust, which was founded in 1976, is currently being investigated by the Charity Commission for "failure to file" its accounts.

Moore is due to stand trial at St Albans Crown Court on 22 April.

The trust has been approached for comment.

