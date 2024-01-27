Play Brightcove video

Watch Miriam Margolyes' mischievous message to the would-be Vogue cover stars, as Rob Setchell reports.

Amid chinking tea cups and giggling staff, booms the unmistakable voice of actress and all-round mischief-maker Miriam Margolyes.

"I'm very impressed that you're all cover girls now," she tells the assembled residents of Manson House in Bury St Edmunds via a television screen.

"What did you think when you saw my picture? At least you haven't had to put Greggs' buns on your t**s!"

Miriam Margolyes was photographed for Vogue magazine aged 82. Credit: Picture: Tim Walker Studio

There may be no buns - but there are a variety of glamorous garments scattered around the care home's lounge. Former surgeon Graham is sporting a top hat.

Staff were so inspired by Miriam popping up on the front of Vogue magazine at the age of 82 that they decided their residents should get the star treatment.

Styles were discussed, photos were taken, headlines were written - and a group of delighted nonagenarians were soon presented with their own "magazine front covers".

Some admitted there had been "slight airbrushing".

Ex-teacher Pat said it made her wish she'd "got her teeth straightened" - but that it was one of many activities she enjoyed.

"We're not all just sitting back and waiting to die," she said. "We're doing things!"

Ex-teacher Pat was one of those who got the 'cover star treatment' at Manson House. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ruth French, a director at Stow Healthcare, said: "This is really a place where life is to be lived.

"I think projects like this inspire people and demonstrate that you can absolutely maximise your later life and have fun every step of the way."

As for Ms Margolyes, she was thrilled when ITV News Anglia contacted her to tell her about the care home's project.

In her message to staff and residents, she said: "When I'm not being fussed over by 20 people trying to make me look respectable, I look a perfect fright as I do now.

"But never mind, I enjoyed it.

"The motto for life, darling, is live it now. Don't put it off."

