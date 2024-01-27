A violent abuser who threatened to set fire to his ex-partner's house and dragged her into the sea by her hair has been jailed.

William Fletcher, 40, had been in a relationship with the victim since February 2021 but in May last year, she ended the relationship and told Fletcher she was scared of him.

He turned up at the victim's house in Peterborough, kicked a hole in her door, threatened to set fire to her house, stab her and kill her if he was arrested.

In July 2022, while on holiday in Great Yarmouth in Norfolk, he strangled her and pulled her into the sea by her hair.

He assaulted the victim on a number of other occasions, punching her in the jaw and ribs and lifting her off the floor by her neck.

Fletcher, of Medworth, of Orton Goldhay in Peterborough, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one by criminal damage and was jailed for 41 weeks.

He was also found guilty of actual bodily harm during an earlier trial.

Fletcher had been remanded in prison since June last year for the offences and for breaching his licence conditions.

He was also given a 10-year restraining order.

Det Con Kara Halls said: “This was a shocking campaign of domestic abuse by Fletcher so I am glad he is behind bars.

“Domestic abuse is a force priority and we will do everything we can to support victims and bring prosecutions.”

