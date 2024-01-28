Cosmetics company Avon under fire over Russia links

A cosmetics giant has come under fire for continuing to do business in Russia despite the war with Ukraine.

Avon, which has its UK headquarters in Northampton, is known for its door-to-door sales people. In recent years, it's focussed more on opening shops and sales on social media.

It previously said it would stop investment and suspend exports of its products from Russia, but it is still working with sales representatives in the country.

The beauty brand had said it was continuing its business there to support women "whose livelihoods depend on their Avon business".

Avon's parent company, the Natura & Co, said: "We believe restricting their access to products would have an outsize impact on women and children there."

But in a YouTube video published on Avon Russia's account, it celebrated the business' 30-year anniversary in the country.

Managers talked about awards ceremonies, training in social media, how to improve sales, and trips abroad for its top sellers.

Avon has been contacted for comment.

Natura & Co previously said there is "no financial advantage" to being in Russia.

Avon moved its headquarters to the UK in 2016 and announced in November that it would open stores in the UK for the first time. It also began selling its products in Superdrug stores late last year.

