A "dangerous" rapist who followed his victim on his bike before dragging her to the floor and attacking her has been jailed for life.

Daniel Williams, 36, was found guilty of rape in connection to the attack in Bedford in January 2022.

On the morning of the attack, Williams was in the Biddenham Road area on his bike. At around 7.15am he followed the victim, grabbed her from behind, dragged her to the floor and raped her.

After the attack, the victim flagged down a member of the public who helped her contact Bedfordshire police.

Following an investigation, Williams was forensically linked to the attack and arrested shortly afterwards.

Williams, of Clarks Row, Oxford was found guilty of one count of rape and was sentenced to life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of six years.

In a statement, the victim spoke about the impact the rape has had on her life.

"When I started going out, I felt insecure. When I was walking, I felt like someone was following me or would attack me unexpectedly.

“I felt lonely. I did not want to worry my family.

“Before that incident, I did housework, visited friends, went to work, and was always cheerful. Now I am depressed and sometimes I do not want to talk to anyone, I am withdrawn, and sometimes I want to talk to someone, but I have no-one to talk to.

“Even though I try to forget about it, sometimes it comes back to me, because it would stay in every woman's head and heart.”

Det Con Peta Simpson from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team, who led the investigation, said: “Williams is a threat to women, a sexual predator and has continued to demonstrate that he is a dangerous man.

“He was an opportunist offender who preyed on a lone woman in daylight before carrying out this appalling sexual assault, and has continued to show no remorse for his actions.

“I would like to commend the victim in this case for her true courage to reach out for support from a member of the public and speak to officers, which helped ensure Williams is facing a significant period behind bars."

