Two videos show a Maidstone fan falling onto Ipswich supporters. Credit: Tiktok @brxndonio and X @IpswichTownFans

Ipswich Town said it is investigating after a Maidstone United fan appeared to fall onto rival supporters during an FA Cup game.

One video, seen by more than a million people on Tiktok, show away fans cheering after Maidstone went 1-0 up at Portman Road.

A yellow-clad man from the upper tier then rolls onto the canopy of a lower tier and drops onto home crowds below.

Stewards are seen gathering to the spot where he fell.

They quickly helped the man up and took him away, according to a witness.

No serious injuries were reported but one Ipswich fan said they had back pains.

It is said the man fell over three rows of people, and if he had fallen further left, he would have fallen into the stairwell.

Ipswich Town FC said: “The club is aware of an incident involving a Maidstone United supporter in the Cobbold Stand at Portman Road during the Emirates FA Cup fourth-round fixture.

“The club is investigating the issue thoroughly.”

It said those affected will be contacted and updated with an outcome.

Championship-side Ipswich suffered a shock 2-1 defeat on Saturday afternoon. They were knocked out of the FA Cup tournament by Maidstone - who are four leagues below.

