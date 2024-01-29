A base jumper has been killed after his parachute failed to open when he jumped off a tower block in Thailand.

Nathy Odinson, 33, from Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, died after leaping off the building in Pattaya on Saturday night.

Footage of his last moments shows him standing on top of the 29-storey apartment block and counting down from three before jumping off into the night.

Mr Odinson, who ran a sky diving and photography business, is thought to have completed thousands of jumps all over the world.

Nathy Odinson had completed thousands of parachute jumps Credit: Nathy Odinson

His brother Ed Harrison, from St Neots, paid tribute to him on Facebook, posting a picture of the daredevil on the top of a building.

He wrote: "Your final journey. Rest in peace brother. I take comfort in the knowledge that you were in a happy time of your life and were doing the things you love so much."

Mr Harrison said on Facebook that the fatal fall had happened after his brother's equipment failed during the jump.

He added that his children would miss their uncle and posted pictures of the family enjoying time together.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Thailand and are in contact with the local authorities.”

