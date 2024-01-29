Police have said a drink driver who crashed into a tree when he fell asleep at the wheel while on his phone is lucky to be alive.

Traffic police posted a picture of the wrecked grey van on X, formerly Twitter, after the crash in Stevenage on Sunday night.

They said the driver fell asleep while he was on his phone at the wheel.

A spokesman for the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit said: "He navigated across the roundabout but failed to navigate a large tree.

"Lucky to be alive. Unsurprisingly provided a positive breath test."

Police said the driver had been arrested.

