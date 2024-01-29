One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in two homes in the early hours of the morning.

Six fire crews were called to Lisbon Road in Dereham, Norfolk, at 3am.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue said one person needed hospital treatment after the blaze.

Crews from Dereham, Watton, Hingham, Earlham, Carrow and Swaffham were called to the fire and stayed at the site until 6am.

The fire service said crews used breathing apparatus and jets to extinguish the fire.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hot spots.

