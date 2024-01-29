Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer made an emotional return to the club's training ground for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch last month.

The centre-back collapsed during the Hatters' match at Bournemouth and had to be stretchered from the field of play.

He has since undergone surgery and had a "heart-starter" device implanted, similar to that which Denmark star Christian Eriksen had fitted to allow him to return to play.

“It was amazing to see him back,” said manager Rob Edwards, following Lockyer's visit to The Brache training ground.

“We had a really good morning seeing him around the place.

Lockyer catching up with Amari'i Bell in the dressing room. Credit: Luton Town FC

“We handed out the debut Premier League balls with John Still and Mick Harford. It was a nice presentation; it was a special moment and great to see.

“I managed to hold it together but it was emotional. It’s been a really difficult time for his family first and foremost, but for us it was great to see him.

“He’s an unbelievably brave man and someone who has an unbelievable handle over all of it. I wouldn’t be how he is.

“He’s such an impressive and focused person. There’s a rehabilitation process but he’s taking it slowly, he’s got a baby on the way and that’s his main focus.”

The incident at Bournemouth was the second time in just over six months that the 29-year-old had collapsed on the field of play, after having suffered atrial fibrillation during May's Championship play-off final.

Chiedozie Ogbene catches up with Tom Lockyer at Luton Town's training ground. Credit: Luton Town FC

