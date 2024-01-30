Play Brightcove video

The violent attack was caught by CCTV cameras. Caution: some viewers may find the footage distressing.

A man who used a wrench to repeatedly batter a man in a town centre high street has been jailed for two years.

Ryan Maxwell, 41, previously from Glasgow, was with two friends when they got into an argument with a man in the centre of Kettering in Northamptonshire in July.

The attack, which was caught on CCTV, left the victim with extensive bruising and needing more than 15 stitches in his head.

He can be seen bleeding heavily on the footage as he falls to the ground and Maxwell continues to hit him with the metal tool.

The court heard Maxwell was with Adrian Hillyer, 41, from Duke Street in Kettering, and Chloe Molley, 33, of no fixed abode, when the argument began.

The three were later arrested and Maxwell charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon, while Hillyer and Molloy were charged with one count of affray each.

All three pleaded guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court at an earlier hearing, with Maxwell and Hillyer returning to the same court last week to be sentenced.

Maxwell was sentenced to two years in prison and Hillyer was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for two years. Molloy is due to be sentenced on 7 March.

Det Sgt Colin Gibb said: “As you can see from the footage we have released, this was a savage attack with Maxwell repeatedly hitting the victim again and again with no thought as to the consequences.

“I am pleased that he has been sent to prison and that his accomplices in the attack, Hillyer and Molloy, have also been convicted."

