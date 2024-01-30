A runner training for the London Marathon with a fridge on his back was stopped by police - who thought he had stolen it.

Daniel Fairbrother, 34, was on only his second training run through Stevenage when officers pulled him over.

He said: "I was running down the road through Stevenage and a police car passed me very slowly and I thought to myself 'oh here we go'.

"They circled back round they put their blue lights on and stopped traffic in both directions. I spoke to them and they said we've got to stop you what on earth is going on here."

Mr Fairbrother told BBC Three Counties Radio that, once he explained, the police "very quickly saw the funny side" before wishing him luck and shaking his hand.

Daniel Fairbrother running with the fridge strapped to his back. Credit: Daniel Fairbrother

He hopes to raise £10,000 for Diabetes UK after being inspired by his friend Sam who is a Type 1 Diabetic.

On his GoFundMe page, Mr Fairbrother explains he is trying to beat the Guinness world record for "fastest marathon carrying a household appliance (white goods)" which currently sits at 4hrs 52mins 10secs.

He added: "The current record was set in last year's London Marathon with a fridge weighing 26.5kgs, and I intend on doing the same."

Mr Fairbrother has named his fridge Tallulah after the sled in the bobsleigh film Cool Runnings.

He has less than three months to prepare for the challenge on 21 April.

