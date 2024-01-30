Police are appealing for help to find a teenager believed to be living in a tent near a supermarket.

Charlie MacIntyre, 18, has been missing in Harlow in Essex for 10 days and was last heard from on January 21 when he was contacted by telephone.

Police have released a fresh picture and said they are searching the area around Asda, off the A1025.

They said: "Above all, we want to ensure Charlie is OK."

Police have issued a more up to date picture of Charlie, plus an image of the tent he is believed to be using. Credit: Essex Police

The previous picture they issued showed the teenager looking much younger.

Police have also released a picture of the tent Charlie is using, saying it does not have an outer layer so its white support poles can be seen when it is put up.

Charlie is about 5ft 6in tall, slim, with short brown hair and may be wearing glasses.

Officers said he is likely to be wearing black tracksuit bottoms, with a black T-shirt which has a black stitched Puma-style motif on the chest, and a grey North Face hooded top. He is carrying a black rucksack.

Anyone who has seen Charlie or knows where he is, is urged to contact police on 101.

