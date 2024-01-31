A chief constable investigated over claims he over-exaggerated his military service will face a disciplinary hearing on charges of gross misconduct.

The police watchdog had been examining claims that Northamptonshire chief constable Nick Adderley misrepresented his service and has decided he has a case to answer.

Complaints had been made about his decision to wear military medals relating to the Falklands War - at which time he would have been just 15.

The county's police, fire and crime commissioner (PFCC) suspended the chief constable with immediate effect while the matter was investigated.

On Wednesday, commissioner Stephen Mold said Mr Adderley would face an accelerated disciplinary hearing which would "be convened at the earliest opportunity".

The hearing will be carried out by an independent panel that will consist of a legally qualified chair (LQC), a representative of His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary and an independent panel member.

Mr Adderley wore the medals on his left breast, which is usually reserved for medals earned by the wearer. Credit: Police Federation/X

Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “I am grateful to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for the work it has carried out to date into the allegations against Chief Constable Nick Adderley. I am now convening an independent panel to consider the allegations.”

Mr Adderley had previously said the medals belonged to his brother and that he had since taken advice about the way in which he should wear them so as not to imply he had earned them himself.

Deputy Chief Constable Ivan Balhatchet has been leading Northamptonshire Police since Mr Adderley's suspension.

