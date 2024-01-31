An obsessive stalker sent a 16-year-old girl what appeared to be faeces in an envelope during a "bizarre and sinister" campaign of harassment, said police.

David Irving, 46, was jailed for six years for his behaviour, which police said left the victim and her family suffering from "severe mental anguish".

Irving, from Beaumont Road, Cambridge, also sent anonymous letters and Valentine cards.

The court heard at one point he turned up at the victim's home in a balaclava carrying a brick and carved an abusive message into a fence.

CCTV revealed Irving had been to the house about 40 times and he was arrested on 24 August after detectives linked his electronic devices to the email addresses and text messages.

The court heard the behaviour began when Irving sent an anonymous letter to the victim’s father in November 2021 containing an edited image from her Instagram account.

He also sent anonymous letters to the headmaster of the victim’s school containing false claims about her and put up notes and posters outside the school.

Irving used fake names and email addresses to contact the victim and her family, even claiming he would contact the police because he felt harassed.

In May last year, the victim received an envelope containing what appeared to be faeces and the following month Irving sent various emails using a false name to police making false allegations about the victim.

Irving was jailed for six years, having pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court to three counts of stalking, perverting the course of justice, possessing cannabis and criminal damage, for which he received no separate penalty.

He was also handed an indefinite restraining order.

Det Con Matthew Lander said: “This was a shocking case which has had a profound impact on the victim and her family. It left them with severe mental anguish and feeling unsafe in their own home so I would like to thank them for their bravery in helping us with a prosecution.

“His behaviour also led to another family undergoing much stress and anxiety. Irving should be ashamed."

