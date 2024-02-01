Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray speaks to Miranda about her passion for ponies

A My Little Pony fanatic who had to move house in order to stable her ever-growing collection says she has no plans to rein in her obsession any time soon.

Miranda Worby's love affair with the plastic ponies started when she was given her first one at the age of four.

Now aged 41, she reckons she has about 4,000 of them which she keeps in the home she shares with her partner Ian in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

The collection has now got so big that the couple decided to move a larger house so that Ms Worby could dedicate an entire room to her horsey hoard.

Miranda reckons she has one of the biggest toy collections in the UK. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"When I was little, I always wanted a real horse, and of course my parents said no, so that's where My Little Pony came in," she told ITV News Anglia.

"I love the fact that they're all different. They're all different colours and there's so many of them."

Over the years, Miranda has spent thousands of pounds on her pony paraphernalia and believes she now has one of the biggest collections of the toy in the UK, if not the world.

Her favourite pony is Sundance - a character she says is a "little bit clumsy like me" but "always did good in the end."

Miranda has also bought a pony arcade ride. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Although the toys are still the mane attraction in her house, Ms Worby has now even bought a pony amusement arcade ride.

As for her partner, he admits he had a bit of a long face when he heard the news that they needed to move house, but will be saying "neigh" if she ever tries her luck again.

"It's a very good job we're in a stable relationship," he laughed.

"Some is out on display here, but there's this much again in a storage facility. There's nowhere else to spread - the house is full!"

