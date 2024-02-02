Three people who viciously attacked a man with a claw hammer, leaving with him catastrophic head injuries, have been jailed.

The two men and a woman were sentenced to a total of 49 years for the attack on the victim, a man in his 30s, at his home in the Eastgate area of Peterborough in April 2023.

The victim called 999 and told police that people had broken into his home and were attacking him before the line went quiet as he was assaulted.

Entering the house, officers were met by Tamara Matthews, 23 of Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston and another woman who indicated the victim had been “beaten to death” but denied any involvement.

They were both arrested at the scene.

Meanwhile, two men had fled through an upstairs window as police entered the property.

After they caught a train to Norwich, they were intercepted at Norwich train station by Norfolk Police and both arrested.

Ben Williams, 32, of no fixed abode was found guilty of attempted murder in a trial lasting fourteen days at Cambridge Crown Court and was sentenced to 31 years in prison.

Tamara Matthews and Leonard Davis, 23 of Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, were both found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and were sentenced to nine years each.

Det Con Lauren Easton of Cambridgeshire Police said: “This was an extremely vicious attack believed to have been over an incident involving family members of Matthews’, which left the victim with a brain haemorrhage, bruising and swelling to his face and arms, as well as lacerations to his scalp.

“While not fully recovered, he is lucky to be alive and that he managed to call 999 and alert us to the intruders in his house.”