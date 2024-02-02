It was a busy transfer deadline day for clubs in the East, with forward players in particularly high demand.

Many clubs left their business late but got those all-important deals over the line to bolster their prospects going into the second half of the season.

ITV News Anglia rounds up all the comings and goings on the final day of the winter transfer window at Luton Town, Norwich City, Ipswich Town, Peterborough United and all the rest.

Luton Town

Left-back Ryan Giles has been allowed to leave Luton Town. Credit: PA

Deadline day was all about sticking, and not twisting, for Luton Town.

Their recent form has given them genuine hope of pulling off Premier League survival against the odds, and as the old adage goes - if it ain't broke, don't fix it.

That's not to say things were completely quiet. The Hatters did look to the future by bringing in Reading youngster Taylan Harris.

That followed hot on the heels of the capture of full-back Daiki Hashioka from Belgian club Sint-Truiden the previous day - the club's first ever Japanese player.

That switch meant left-back Ryan Giles could move on loan to Championship play-off hopefuls Hull City.

Ipswich Town

Kieffer Moore has joined Ipswich Town on loan from Bournemouth. Credit: PA

It's fair to say that Kieffer Moore didn't exactly pull up any trees during his first spell at Ipswich Town.

In fact, he failed to score in 11 substitute appearances for the club, but nowadays he's a very different proposition.

A full Welsh international, and a striker of proven pedigree in the Championship, Moore could well be the missing piece of the jigsaw that Ipswich need to get themselves over the line in the race for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Joining on loan for the rest of the season from Bournemouth, the big target man will be keen to show that he's got Moore to his game than he showed in his first stint at Portman Road.

In terms of outgoings, Town sanctioned a loan move for highly-regarded centre-back Elkan Baggott, with League One Bristol Rovers winning the race for his signature.

Norwich City

Sydney van Hooijdonk will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father Pierre. Credit: Norwich City/PA

For football fans of a certain vintage, the name "van Hooijdonk" will evoke positive memories.

Pierre van Hooijdonk was a talismanic Dutch striker for Celtic and Nottingham Forest in the 1990s - famed for his legendary free-kicks.

So, when Norwich City announced the signing of his son Sydney, on loan from Italian side Bologna with an option to buy in the summer, there was more than a hint of excitement and intrigue among the Canaries fanbase.

Of course, comparisons with his father will be inevitable, but van Hooijdonk Jr will be aiming make a name all for himself at Carrow Road.

Although he struggled for game-time in Italy, the 23-year-old was prolific back in the Netherlands on loan at SC Heerenveen - the type of form that attracted new Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper to take a punt.

V an Hooijdonk will replace Adam Idah in the Norwich squad, who's been allowed to join Scottish giants Celtic on loan, while Polish winger Przemysław Płacheta's rather forgettable spell at Norwich is over after he was given the go-ahead to join Swansea City.

Peterborough United

Ephron Mason-Clark is heading to Coventry City at the end of the season. Credit: PA

There was a good and bad news for Peterborough United fans on deadline day.

The bad news is that they sold one of their best players in a last-minute deal, but the good news is he'll be sticking around on loan until the summer.

Ephron Mason-Clark has been in superb form for Posh this season, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists in 36 games across all competitions, but will soon be taking his talents to Championship side Coventry City.

There's unfinished business at Peterborough first though, and he'll be desperate to bow out on a high by helping the club win promotion from League One.

Posh have also extended the contract of experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer until the end of the season.

And what about the rest?

Macauley Bonne had a spell with Ipswich Town in the 2021/22 season. Credit: PA

Deadline day saw a familiar face return to East Anglia as former Ipswich Town and Colchester United striker Macauley Bonne rocked up at Cambridge United on loan from Gillingham.

There wasn't too much else to get excited about in League One, but MK Dons did manage to add to their squad to aid their League Two promotion bid with teenage Stoke City striker Emre Tezgel joining on loan until the end of the season.

