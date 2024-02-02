A police officer accused of selling trousers from his uniform on the second-hand clothing app Vinted will face a disciplinary hearing.

Inspector Owen Hurley of Hertfordshire Police allegedly took payment for the trousers and was reported by a member of the public, said the force.

The officer’s behaviour may amount to “gross misconduct – breaching the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and duties and responsibilities”, said a spokesman.

The investigation was sparked when a member of the public reported on 29 July that "there were police uniform trousers for sale on Vinted”.

A hearing is due to take place at the Hertfordshire Constabulary headquarters in Welwyn Garden City on Tuesday.

