A swingers and fetish members club will not have to its change its licence despite locals complaining of "thudding" music from the venue.

Residents living near to the Penthouse Playrooms in Dunstable, Bedfordshire say they are unhappy about noise late into the night.

But Central Bedfordshire Council said the venue was fitted with a sound limiter which would cut the music off if it reached an unacceptable volume and that it was was found to be working correctly.

The council said it was confident that the site, which shares a building with Dunstable Snooker Club, had not flouted any laws.

The current premises licence authorises the playing of recorded music from 11pm to midnight on Thursdays, and from 11pm to 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Central Bedfordshire Council's licensing team manager Nicola O’Donnell told the meeting: “The main concerns relate to noise, while another issue is whether the venue should hold a sexual entertainment licence.

“It’s our understanding it operates as a swingers’ club and doesn’t offer the type of entertainment requiring such a licence.”

Resident Sian Ridgley said: “Since the refurbishment in 2021 from Arousals, we’ve suffered with the music every weekend.

“We appreciate things have been done, although unfortunately it hasn’t stopped the noise. It’s better than it was, but we’re still being disturbed on a weekly basis. The music has been played beyond 3am more than once.

“My daughter is unable to go to bed without hearing the constant thud. It’s affecting us mentally. Once you hear that constant thudding, you can’t unhear it."

She added people have been seen leaving the premises walking down the street “barely dressed”.

However after checking the sound system and noise limiter at the club, Tracey Pattie, from the local authority’s public protection team, said: “The limiter was checked twice and found to be working. There’s no statutory nuisance.”

The levels on the limiter, which are commonplace at music venues near to residential areas, are set by environmental protection and were considered acceptable for the area on High Street North.

Independent licensing consultant Stewart Gibson, representing the venue management, said: “The limiter is locked away in a box on the premises, to which nobody else has access. It can’t be bypassed. A bass speaker has been removed from the premises since the early days.

“If you turn the music up above the permitted level, it cuts out automatically. The premises closes at 3am. When management leave around that time, they’ve heard music coming from a private residence.

“Since 2021, thousands of pounds has been spent improving the premises. Management went beyond what’s been asked by CBC public protection, which says there’s no case to answer.”

Councillor Kevin Collins, who chaired the meeting, said: “No modifications to the current licence will be imposed, with a right of appeal to the magistrates court within 21 days.”

