A police officer called in sick in order to go on a foreign holiday - and was caught when his supervisor called him and heard an international dialling tone.

A disciplinary hearing found that James Asling would have been sacked for dishonesty had he not already resigned.

The Bedfordshire Police constable pretended to be sick in September after having had his leave request formally refused twice.

He was caught after a supervisor tried to call him and recognised the international dialling tone.

Mr Asling initially denied leaving the country but later admitted he had travelled abroad.

At a Special Case Hearing held at Bedfordshire Police HQ he was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour for honesty and integrity and orders and instructions.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said PC Asling would have been dismissed and will be placed the College of Policing Barred List banning him from returning to policing or other similar professions.

He said: "James Asling’s actions would have undoubtedly left resourcing pressures impacting on public service and his colleagues.

"In certain circumstance it is possible to escalate refused leave requests through the chain of command.

"However, instead the officer chose to set about a course of conduct which went against that instruction and included providing dishonest information and answers to both his supervising sergeant and inspector on more than one occasion.

“In my view, this was a calculated course of action that falls far below the standards I expect, and which are of paramount importance for a police officer."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know