It is a film which has divided opinion and raised some eyebrows.

Now the quiet Northamptonshire village where Saltburn was filmed is attracting visitors keen to see behind the scenes of the action.

The location of the stately home was kept secret, with the owners preferring to keep their house private.

But fans have discovered that Saltburn - real name Drayton House - is hidden in plain sight near the sleepy limestone village of Lowick, not far from Kettering.

People in the village are coming to terms with their new star status and have some stories to tell about their encounters with the acting talent during filming.

Where better to get the backstage gossip than the pub which held the wrap party?

At the fittingly-named Snooty Fox, assistant manager landlord Steven Hyare found himself rubbing shoulders with British acting aristocracy.

He said: "We had stars as well as the crew. About 100 people on a Monday night, doing a pub quiz.

" I was the MC for that pub quiz and Richard E Grant, being the thespian that he is, he was wonderful.

"I asked him to be the quizmaster because he can project his voice a lot better than I can. It was a great night.”

Mr Hyare said the allure of the cult classic had already doubled the number of people coming through the door at weekends.

"Even now, people are coming in saying ‘did Jacob Elordi come in here? Where did he sit?’

"They say ‘Wow!’ like there’s going to be some magical thing on this chair... but people get excited for these things and it's great for us."

Saltburn tells the story of a university student who invites a classmate back to his eccentric family's estate when he becomes obsessed with him.

The film was recognised in the Oscar nominations and stars Richard E Grant, Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Carey Mulligan and Rosamund Pike.

Ms Pike made an unexpected appearance in the Snooty Dog when she joined a darts practice session.

Dan Drage, a member of the darts team, failed to recognise the actor and thought he hadd found a new recruit.

He said: "She was very normal, very unassumin... She came across, took an interest in what we were doing and ended up throwing a dart herself. So it was very enjoyable when we found out who it was."

Just down the road visitors have been taking selfies and videos in front of the grand mansion which is one of the real stars of the film.

Rhian Willliams, from Northampton, is one of those inspired by finding out the film had been shot nearby.

"I was so excited when I realised it had been filmed in my beautiful home county of Northamptonshire and I hopped in my car, came up here, went on the public footpath, up onto the estate and that’s where I made my TikToks."

Those clips have since been viewed nearly five million times.

She said the beauties of the local area were often overlooked.

"I think, often, Northamptonshire gets overlooked in favour of places like Cornwall or the Cotswolds but we’ve got some stunning countryside on our doorstep, so it’s really nice to see that," she added.

No one from Drayton House itself wanted to have a chat about Saltburn.

The film, which is part black comedy, part psychological thriller, explores the themes of power and privilege and desire and obsession.

W ritten and directed by Emerald Fennell, it focuses on a poor student at Oxford who develops an obsession with an aristocratic charmer.

He invites him to spend the summer at his eccentric family's estate, prompting comparisons with Evelyn Waugh's Brideshead Revisited.

Ms Williams admitted some parts of the storyline were somewhat lurid.

“It probably isn’t the type of film to watch with your nan. Or at least you might want to know what’s in the film before you take your nan to the cinema," she said.

