A woman has died after she was attacked by two dogs in Essex.

The incident happened in the coastal town of Jaywick on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to Hillman Avenue shortly after 4pm where they found a woman seriously injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe she was attacked by two dogs and the animals were later destroyed, the force said.

A 39-year-old man from Jaywick was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dogs offences and remains in custody.

Police cordon off the scene of a fatal dog attack in Jaywick, Essex. Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police said it was trying to establish the circumstances which led to the incident, but added there was no wider threat to the community.

Chief Supt Glen Pavelin said: “ “My thoughts, and those of our officers and staff, are with the family of the woman who died yesterday.

“This incident will be a huge shock to the community and I understand their concerns.

“We’ll have officers in the area throughout today so please come and speak to them if you have any information or are worried.

"Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to identify exactly what has happened.

“I know there will be speculation about the breed of the dogs involved. We’re waiting for confirmation from experts about this before releasing further details and I’d ask people not to speculate.”

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with Essex Police quoting incident 723 of 3 February.

