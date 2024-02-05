A drink-driver put other motorists at "huge risk" when he fell asleep at the wheel after parking up in the middle of a dual carriageway, said police.

Emmanuel Osei, 34, was found asleep with his seatbelt on and his engine running at 4.15am on 28 January.

In police bodycam footage, Osei said he was "parked and rested" on the A1307 at Godmanchester when officers discovered him.

When police explained he was on a dual carriageway, Osei replied: "No, not this one."

An officer told him: "You're in the middle of the road. This isn't a layby. This is a junction, and you're just stopped here."

Osei, from Huntingdon, was then breathalysed by officers and found to be over the drinking limit.

He was banned from driving for three years and six months.

Osei was sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on 29 January. He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

PC Neil Game, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Osei put himself and other road users at huge risk, not only by drink driving, but also stopping for a rest on a dual carriageway.

“There is absolutely no excuse for drink-driving and if you are tired you should pull over in a layby or at a service station to take a break.”

