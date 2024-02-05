A lorry driver has been arrested after crashing into a bridge on a major A-road.

Essex Police closed the A12 southbound between junction 22 at Rivenhall near Colchester and junction 21 at Witham, with drivers warned to avoid the area.

It follows a serious crash, as a lorry overturned after hitting a bridge support on the southbound carriageway near Witham around 3am on Monday.

The road was expected to remain shut until Monday afternoon and traffic monitoring website Inrix said congestion had built to Kelvedon on Monday morning.

A diversion was put in place via junction 25 at Marks Tey, via Braintree and Chelmsford.

Around 6.30am, a spokesperson for National Highways said: "Please be aware, we're reporting delays of 45 minutes on the A12 southbound between J22 and J21 near Witham approaching the closure.

"There is currently approximately 3 miles of congestion, which is back to Kelvedon."

