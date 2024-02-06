Comedy character Alan Partridge will return for a new docuseries in which he will reintegrate into life in the UK after a year working in Saudi Arabia.

And Did Those Feet... With Alan Partridge (ADTFWAP) will follow the fictional TV presenter, portrayed by comedian Steve Coogan, as he realises something is missing from his life.

In six 30-minute episodes, the documentary about homecoming will morph into an exploration of the mental health issues facing the UK.

It's the latest format for Coogan's fictional creation. The actor played the Norwich-based broadcaster in a podcast series called From the Oasthouse: The Alan Partridge Podcast, in which he will welcome listeners into Partridge's home for a series of intimate audiovignettes.

And last year he returned to Norwich - Partridge's home city - to sign copies of his new book Big Beacon at Waterstones.

Hundreds of people waited patiently to meet Coogan, who remained in character through several hours of signatures and selfies.

Alan Partridge met hundreds of fans during the book signing.

Sarah Monteith, chief executive of production company Baby Cow, said: "ADTFWAP promises to be exactly the sort of uncompromising, state-of-the-nation piece that the country needs, almost as much as he does."

Jon Petrie, BBC director of comedy commissioning, said: "Alan Partridge is themost iconic comedy character in the UK.

"The wonderful Steve Coogan and Neil and Rob Gibbons continue to innovate andcreate an even richer world for Alan to inhabit.

"This unflinching look at the state of the UK through Alan's eyes promises toadd more brilliance to the Partridge canon."

Coogan is known for playing his most famous comic creation in TV show I'm AlanPartridge, which ended in 2002.

He reprised his role for This Time With Alan Partridge, which follows Partridgeas he is given the chance to co-host fictional weekday magazine show This Time.

