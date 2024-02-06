Police have praised the actions of residents who bravely fought to save a grandmother who died after being attacked by two dogs.

Essex Police said 68-year-old Esther Martin, from Woodford Green in London, was attacked at a property in Hillman Avenue in Jaywick in Essex on Saturday afternoon by what have been described as the XL bully breed of banned dogs.

Police arrived “within minutes”, but despite the efforts of six officers as well as by members of the public, Ms Martin – who was visiting her 11-year-old grandson – died at the scene.

Early inquiries have revealed what those first responders went through.

Ch Insp Taks Shah, the Tendring temporary district commander, said: “Their brave actions reflect what I know and love about this community.”

As he visited Jaywick, Mr Shah was full of admiration for the actions of neighbours who tried to enter the property and save Ms Martin.

Esther Martin who died in Essex on Saturday. Credit: Essex Police/PA

“It is clear that within moments of this incident, members of the public tried as hard as they could to enter the property and save Esther’s life, sparing little thought for their own safety," he said.

"T heir actions do not surprise me.

“I can say with confidence from my conversations with people today, their actions reflect what I know and what I love about this community.

“We have a solid community in Jaywick, full of people who have lived here for a long time – and who are close-knit and protective when it comes to looking out for each other and rallying around those in need.

“The sense I have walking around the area this afternoon and speaking to residents is one naturally of shock, but also of solidarity for Esther’s loved ones and horror that something like this could happen so close to home.

Police have been continuing to investigate at the scene in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick. Credit: ITV News Anglia

“I am keen to emphasise we are dealing with a matter which has deeply shaken not only the family of this much-loved woman, but the Jaywick community at large."

He said the circumstances would be investigated properly and fully, but police would not say more until the investigation "had run its course".

Tests are continuing to establish the breed of dog involved, though family members have said they are XL bullies.

A 39-year-old man, from Jaywick, who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences, has since been released on bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know