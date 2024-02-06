A person has died following a fire in a ground-floor flat.

Suffolk Fire said crews were called to the well-developed blaze in Ipswich on Tuesday morning just before 10.30am.

Neighbours in Crocus Close, off Lavender Hill, raised the alarm.

Three fire crews from the Ipswich area went to the scene and were able to douse the flames with hoses.

Suffolk Fire Service said police and fire investigators would be working out what had caused the blaze.

