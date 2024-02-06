A second person has died after a crash on the M25 following a police pursuit of a van.

The police watchdog is investigating after four vehicles were involved in the crash at 4am on Sunday.

It emerged that earlier Hertfordshire Police had been pursuing a van, although the chase had been called off before the crash happened between Watford and St Albans.

A woman, who was travelling in one of the other vehicles, died on Sunday and on Tuesday police confirmed a man had also died.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The M25 was closed for several hours in both directions between junctions 22 and 21A.

Hertfordshire Constabulary referred itself to Independent Office for Police Conduct which will look at the force's actions leading up to the crash.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “No police vehicles were involved in the collision and the pursuit had been stood down prior to the collision.

“A woman has sadly passed away and her family are being supported by specially trained officers."

An IOPC spokeswoman said it was investigating, adding: “The incident, involving three other vehicles, was between Watford and St Albans.

"No police vehicles were involved in the collision and the pursuit had been stood down prior to the collision.

“We sent our investigators to the scene and to the post incident procedure to begin the process of gathering information."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know